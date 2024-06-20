Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) traded down 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. 3,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 5,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 23.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary life support technology for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the INSPIRA augmented respiration technology (Gen 2) device, a life support designed to provide Adaptive Blood Oxygenation that to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

