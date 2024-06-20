Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Interface worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,948. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $188,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

