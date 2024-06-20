International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.40

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 2956603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

