International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.15 and last traded at C$17.97. 59,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 66,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Petroleum

International Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

International Petroleum Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.19.

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.