International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.15 and last traded at C$17.97. 59,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 66,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.52.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on International Petroleum from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
