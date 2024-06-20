International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) PT Raised to $68.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSW

International Seaways Trading Up 2.6 %

INSW traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 47,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,583 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.