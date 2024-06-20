Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.57 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $8.35 or 0.00012866 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.89 billion and $77.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,997,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,373,011 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

