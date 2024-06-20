Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $88,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $616.08. 1,839,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,901. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.74 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

