Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.10

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 19280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 271,570 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,320,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 259,983 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

