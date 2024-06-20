Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 117,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 146,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,871 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

