Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.60

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.60 and last traded at $99.57, with a volume of 8022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.62.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,039,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 216.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

