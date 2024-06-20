Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $45.11

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $44.10. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 177,979 shares trading hands.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,356 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 162,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

