Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.79. 1,006,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

