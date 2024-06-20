Investors Buy High Volume of Carrier Global Call Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 54,043 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the average volume of 4,006 call options.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.