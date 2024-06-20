Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 110,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average daily volume of 49,182 call options.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.07. 3,513,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,251. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

