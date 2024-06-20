IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $110.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.08. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,773 shares of company stock worth $1,822,630 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.