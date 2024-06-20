IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Down 3.8%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 43,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 157,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.