iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.04

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

