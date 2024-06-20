iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,688,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,995,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after buying an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.76. 8,281,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

