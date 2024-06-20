iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $549.77

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $549.77 and last traded at $549.10, with a volume of 2156355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $548.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $472.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

