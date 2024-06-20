iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.94. 5,512,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,422. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.84. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.