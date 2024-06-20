iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 406.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,831 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 12.8% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

