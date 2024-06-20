iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 395.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,695 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,443. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

