iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,270. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

