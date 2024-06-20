iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.68. 396,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $129.21.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

