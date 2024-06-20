iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.80

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.80 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 160114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.