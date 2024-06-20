iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.80

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.80 and last traded at $119.76, with a volume of 160114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.
The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
