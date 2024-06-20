iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.69

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.69 and traded as low as C$18.47. iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 51,620 shares trading hands.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF (CAD-Hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.