iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 49,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 45,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
