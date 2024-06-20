iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 49,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 45,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 867,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 159,816 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

