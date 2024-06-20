iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

