iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.03

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.03 and last traded at $184.03, with a volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.86.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average is $173.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

