iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,535,145. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

