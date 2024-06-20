iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $299.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

