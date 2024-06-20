iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $81.24. 290,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

