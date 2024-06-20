iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.67. The company had a trading volume of 422,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

