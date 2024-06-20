iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 14.1% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $48,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $182.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,528. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

