iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 91,611 shares.The stock last traded at $51.78 and had previously closed at $51.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $773.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 445.7% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,686.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

