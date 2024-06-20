Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.8 %

ITUB stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

