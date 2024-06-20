J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 236 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.33) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,326.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.08. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at J Sainsbury

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.34), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($633,766.51). 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

