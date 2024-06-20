James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

CRPR stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. James Cropper has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870 ($11.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.67. The stock has a market cap of £32.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.71 and a beta of 0.56.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

