Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $490.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 472 ($6.00), with a volume of 21210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.10).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of £54.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,297.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 441.87.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,405.41%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

