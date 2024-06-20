JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.14 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after acquiring an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after purchasing an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.