JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $255.05 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -398.52 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.