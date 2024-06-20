JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,840 shares of company stock worth $246,876. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

