Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,168,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

