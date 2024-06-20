Jonathan Rosset Acquires 20,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 15,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,540.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AZM remained flat at C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 66,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$48.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 3.37.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

