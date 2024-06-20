JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $31.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.17. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,928,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

