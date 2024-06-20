JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 770,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,512. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

