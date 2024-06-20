JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Up 1%

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459.50 ($5.84) and last traded at GBX 458 ($5.82). 902,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 270,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.76).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 443.53. The company has a market cap of £673.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2,563.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan European Discovery’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

