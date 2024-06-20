JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 12,782,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,792. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

