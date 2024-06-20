JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 3%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 899 ($11.42) and last traded at GBX 899 ($11.42). 218,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 205,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 873 ($11.09).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.07) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,892.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 886.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 826.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. JTC’s payout ratio is 7,857.14%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

