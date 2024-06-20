KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.05.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

